Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 87,822 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,277,665 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 87,822 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.27% of Kinross Gold worth $30,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

