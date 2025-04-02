Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 5,170 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $35,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,736,000 after acquiring an additional 234,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,784 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,488,000 after purchasing an additional 280,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,664,000 after purchasing an additional 159,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,010,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,179,000 after buying an additional 304,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.50. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.