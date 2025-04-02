Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 9,228,155 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,818 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 9,228,155 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Coinbase Global worth $41,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $174.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.72.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,973,200. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.07, for a total value of $6,526,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,322.82. The trade was a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,609 shares of company stock valued at $61,331,908. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

