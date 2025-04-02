Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

