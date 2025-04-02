Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,110 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,581,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $352,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,639,000 after purchasing an additional 304,437 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

