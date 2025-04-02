Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 181.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,103 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

