Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Price

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$176.00 to C$166.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$167.86.

Shares of CNR traded up C$1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$142.40. 288,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,827. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$135.06 and a 12 month high of C$180.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$144.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$149.96. The stock has a market cap of C$89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$141.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,308.14. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

