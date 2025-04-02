Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Security National Financial stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 56,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,174. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Security National Financial by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 15,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

