SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Stephens

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on S

SentinelOne Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of S stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $56,066.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,118 shares in the company, valued at $12,672,376.10. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $29,575.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,978.68. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,855 shares of company stock worth $9,528,052 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.