Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Trading 8.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 145.20 ($1.88). Approximately 3,347,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,514,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.73).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.59) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Serica Energy

Serica Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.45. The company has a market cap of £715.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 0.24 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Serica Energy had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Serica Energy plc will post 30.373444 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Serica Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.