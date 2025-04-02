SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $129.26 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $115.78 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

