SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 12,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $27,649,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,299,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $168.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $873.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

