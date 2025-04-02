SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Southern Copper by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $84.33 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average is $100.65.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.