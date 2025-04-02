Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $33,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Shopify by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Shopify by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,187,000 after buying an additional 3,849,796 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,095,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,201,000 after buying an additional 1,647,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,015,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,799,000 after buying an additional 1,627,776 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

