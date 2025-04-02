Short Interest in ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Grows By 30.6%

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGRO traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,356. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $37.01.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

