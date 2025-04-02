Short Interest in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Drops By 14.2%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,980,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the February 28th total of 22,130,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities downgraded Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bilibili by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 0.93. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

