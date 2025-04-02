Short Interest in BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Increases By 24.4%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BiomX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. 154,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,832. The company has a market cap of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.27. BiomX has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BiomX from $2.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

