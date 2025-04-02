Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Decreases By 24.9%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

BTA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 28,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.