Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Decreases By 24.9%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance
BTA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $11.10.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.