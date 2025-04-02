Short Interest in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Rises By 28.0%

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 8,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. CIBC raised their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BN traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $54.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,358. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

