Short Interest in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Decreases By 23.9%

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 255,600 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Clearmind Medicine

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearmind Medicine stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.92% of Clearmind Medicine as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearmind Medicine alerts:

Clearmind Medicine Price Performance

CMND traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. 12,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,325. Clearmind Medicine has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine ( NASDAQ:CMND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

