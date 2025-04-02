Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Expands By 31.6%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 111,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,015,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enel Price Performance

Enel stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. 406,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. Enel has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enel will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.