Short Interest in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Grows By 23.1%

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 945,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.65%.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

