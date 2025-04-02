Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Rises By 28.2%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 197,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Flux Power stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 32,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,299. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 160.99% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flux Power by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 274,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 175,210 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth $32,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 103,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Flux Power by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 481,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

