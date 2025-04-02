Short Interest in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Expands By 34.5%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GHG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,438. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $251.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.