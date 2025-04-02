Short Interest in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Increases By 20.9%

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 4,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hafnia Trading Up 0.2 %

HAFN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,202. Hafnia has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hafnia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

Institutional Trading of Hafnia

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Hafnia in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Hafnia by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 236,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 62,701 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

