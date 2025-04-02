Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Rises By 38.4%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ IPA opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.09.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 114.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Research analysts predict that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IPA. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Tuesday.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.
