Short Interest in Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Drops By 30.4%

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspire Veterinary Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Free Report) by 880.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 15.26% of Inspire Veterinary Partners worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IVP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 43,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

