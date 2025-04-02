Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Increases By 29.8%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
IQI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 189,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,433. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
