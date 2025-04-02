Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Increases By 29.8%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IQI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 189,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,433. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.