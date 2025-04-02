Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Decreases By 23.5%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 51,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,084. The company has a market cap of $647.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2128 per share. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 125,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

