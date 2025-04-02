Short Interest in J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Drops By 22.5%

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
J-Long Group Stock Performance
Shares of J-Long Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. 49,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,804. J-Long Group has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.
About J-Long Group
