Short Interest in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Increases By 37.0%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 524,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Free Report) by 149.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,957 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:KAVL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 114,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,476. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

