Short Interest in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expands By 28.9%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 5,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 880,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.09.
NYSE LSPD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. 1,013,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.10.
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
