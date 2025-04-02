Short Interest in Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Expands By 34.6%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 933.0 days.
Mitie Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS MITFF opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.
About Mitie Group
