Short Interest in Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Drops By 14.5%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,030,900 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 22,263,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NEXPF opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. Nexi has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, small and medium-sized enterprises, large international companies, institutions, and public administrations in Italy. The company offers payment processing and acceptance services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; integration within merchant accounts software; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support and value-added services.

