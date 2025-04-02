Short Interest in NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN) Rises By 30.5%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 208,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of NWTN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NWTN stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NWTN Stock Down 0.3 %

NWTN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,625. NWTN has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

