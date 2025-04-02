Short Interest in Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Expands By 38.8%

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.
Shares of OCS traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. 29,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,208. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $814.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.01. Oculis has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,043.28% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Oculis will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.
