Short Interest in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN) Drops By 14.0%

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Stock Performance

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.79. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59.

Get Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.