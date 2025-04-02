Short Interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Increases By 29.4%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,600 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 336,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Seanergy Maritime Price Performance
SHIP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. 30,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $130.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19.
Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 18.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seanergy Maritime
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Seanergy Maritime
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Trading Halts Explained
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.