Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Declines By 19.4%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 255,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,525,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
SoftBank Group Stock Performance
SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
SoftBank Group Company Profile
SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.
Featured Stories
