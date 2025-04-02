Short Interest in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Rises By 40.1%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Soho House & Co Inc.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 303.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 28.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 1,255.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:SHCO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co Inc. last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $305.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $305.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

