Short Interest in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Grows By 19.6%

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.12.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,144. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,946,863,000 after acquiring an additional 79,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,805,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,181,357,000 after buying an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after acquiring an additional 185,422 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,400.28. The stock had a trading volume of 251,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,344.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,330.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

