Short Interest in Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Expands By 23.2%

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,206,900 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 979,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,069.0 days.
Tryg A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Tryg A/S stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. Tryg A/S has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $22.20.
Tryg A/S Company Profile
