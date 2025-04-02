Short Interest in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Drops By 18.0%

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 11,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.17. 1,009,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,706. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 954.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,073,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,652 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $75,347,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,819 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

