Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Trading Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €208.00 ($223.66) and last traded at €211.90 ($227.85). Approximately 1,718,842 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €216.00 ($232.26).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €219.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €196.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.