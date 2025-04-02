SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Holdings Lessened by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. cut its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,293 shares during the quarter. SIGA Technologies accounts for 3.8% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 3.33% of SIGA Technologies worth $14,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $391.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

