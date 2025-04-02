Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Short Interest Update

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,981. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 58,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 37,811 shares during the period.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

