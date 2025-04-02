Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 373,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 264,678 shares.The stock last traded at $29.80 and had previously closed at $29.77.
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92.
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Trading of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
