Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 373,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 264,678 shares.The stock last traded at $29.80 and had previously closed at $29.77.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 111,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

