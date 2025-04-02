SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 129198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DOWLING & PARTN upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPNT

SiriusPoint Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $612.80 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,301,911.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,428,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,257,989.68. The trade was a 30.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiriusPoint

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 742.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 14,087.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.