Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ) Issues Earnings Results

Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Sky Quarry Stock Performance

Sky Quarry stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Sky Quarry has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85.

About Sky Quarry

We are an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. The recycling of asphalt shingles is expected to reduce the dependence on landfills for the removal of waste and to also reduce dependence on foreign and domestic virgin crude oil extraction for industrial uses.

