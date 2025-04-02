Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ) Issues Earnings Results

Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Sky Quarry Stock Performance
Sky Quarry stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Sky Quarry has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85.
About Sky Quarry
