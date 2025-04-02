Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

SMGZY opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.1839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

